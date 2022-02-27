CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CSGS opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

