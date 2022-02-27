Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.54.

NYSE A opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

