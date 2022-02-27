Raymond James Lowers Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $85.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

