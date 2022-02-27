Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Craig Hallum

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 81.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

