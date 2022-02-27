ChemoCentryx (CCXI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCXI opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

