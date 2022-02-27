SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.18% from the stock’s previous close.

STKL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. dropped their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SunOpta by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SunOpta by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

