SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.18% from the stock’s previous close.
STKL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. dropped their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.
Shares of STKL stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SunOpta by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SunOpta by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
