REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in REGENXBIO by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in REGENXBIO by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

