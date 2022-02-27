Head-To-Head Comparison: Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) vs. Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO – Get Rating) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kallo has a beta of 4.71, suggesting that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kallo and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kallo N/A N/A -285,752.84% Integrated Ventures -347.37% -268.50% -170.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kallo and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($0.04) -0.39 Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 16.30 -$22.43 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kallo and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Kallo (Get Rating)

Kallo, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare delivery program. Its products include Care Platforms, Digital Technology, and Education and Training. The Care Platforms comprised of the care facility platforms such as MobileCare and RuralCare, Dialysis care, and brick and mortar hospitals as well as the emergency medical services care both land and air transportation. The Digital Technology product consists of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), eLearning system, eGovernance solutions as well as tele-health solution that supports the global and regional response centers for real time support of medical emergencies. The Education and Training product involves in clinical including clinical informatics, engineering including bio-medical, information and communications technology, and health administration. The company was founded by John Cecil on December 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Integrated Ventures (Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

