TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TrueCar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.