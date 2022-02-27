TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Lowered to $38.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.61% from the company’s previous close.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $17.07 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

