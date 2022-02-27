Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,200 ($70.72) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,840 ($65.82) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($77.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,329.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,070.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £70.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total value of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

