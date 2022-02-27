Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will post sales of $366.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after buying an additional 96,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

