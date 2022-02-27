Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to post $4.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $465.54 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $416.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

