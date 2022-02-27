Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,131.50 ($15.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,325.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 62.40%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($33,799.78).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

