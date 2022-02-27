Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00. 41,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,791 shares.The stock last traded at $33.19 and had previously closed at $32.67.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -139.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.