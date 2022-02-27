Cormark Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the year.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

BTG opened at $4.08 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 602,811 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.