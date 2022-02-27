Truist Financial Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $40.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

VNOM opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -219.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

