Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $30.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of UPLD opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $608.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 261,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

