Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.03.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

