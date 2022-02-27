Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.03.

About Quebecor (Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.