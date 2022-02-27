Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $313.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.33. Civeo has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 107,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,838 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,909 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Civeo by 137.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

