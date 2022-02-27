Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Hold

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,264,000 after buying an additional 111,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

