StockNews.com Upgrades Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Hold

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of HY opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.03.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.