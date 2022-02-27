StockNews.com Upgrades Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Hold

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HY opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

