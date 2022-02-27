TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of TA stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

