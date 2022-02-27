ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target Raised to €59.00

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €58.00 ($65.91) to €59.00 ($67.05) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.74.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

