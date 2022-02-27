Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 2,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 463,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 159.52 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

