Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.72. 6,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,454,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.