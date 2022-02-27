Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 112,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 28,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 21.48.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

