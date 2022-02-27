MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.45. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 67,951 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $597.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.53.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of MicroVision stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.