MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Up 14.7%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.14. 10,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 246,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $9,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $16,668,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,223,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

