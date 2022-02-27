Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.