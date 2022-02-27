AMC Entertainment (AMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

