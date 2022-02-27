AMC Entertainment (AMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $72.62.
In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
