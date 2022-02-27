Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

