Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.71.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.