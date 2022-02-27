Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.