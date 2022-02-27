Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

