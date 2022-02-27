Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $650.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.10.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $560.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

