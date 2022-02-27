Citigroup Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $137.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.62.

Shares of FND opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

