Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $67.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGIO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of AGIO opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

