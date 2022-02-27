Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,398 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,976,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

