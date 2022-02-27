William Blair Weighs in on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

