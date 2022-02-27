Cormark Comments on High Liner Foods Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Liner Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday.

HLF opened at C$13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$435.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$12.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45.

In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,955.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

