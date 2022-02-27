Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Lifted to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

RDEIY opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

