Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) to Outperform

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

SMICY stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

