Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

