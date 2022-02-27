AAON (AAON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. AAON has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $83.79.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $771,364 in the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 314,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AAON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AAON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

