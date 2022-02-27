Darling Ingredients (DAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DAR opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.