SciPlay (SCPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect SciPlay to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SciPlay stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.29.
A number of research firms have commented on SCPL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SciPlay (SCPL)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.