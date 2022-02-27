SciPlay (SCPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect SciPlay to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SciPlay stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

