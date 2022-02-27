Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.42) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.08) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.19) to GBX 327 ($4.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.36).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 286.55 ($3.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.93. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($4.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.