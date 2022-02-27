Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,400 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.72) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.90) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,447.25 ($33.28).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,000.50 ($27.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a one year high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

