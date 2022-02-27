$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,426 shares of company stock worth $1,581,643. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. Fortive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

