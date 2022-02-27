Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.75) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.29).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 364.40 ($4.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 347.60 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($7.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 461.32. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

