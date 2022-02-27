$319.20 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to report $319.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.40 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $310.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,913 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

